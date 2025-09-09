RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Bayern vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025

Bayern vs Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV prediction Photo: https://x.com/FCBayernEN/Author unknownn
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
13 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Hamburger SV
Hamburger SV Hamburger SV Schedule Hamburger SV News Hamburger SV Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 13, 2025, the third round of the German Bundesliga will feature a clash between Bayern Munich and Hamburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this encounter.

Bayern

Bayern have kicked off the new season in superb fashion. The team began by lifting the Super Cup, defeating Stuttgart 2-1, and then demolished Leipzig 6-0 in the opening league match. In the German Cup, Bayern faced some resistance but ultimately edged past Wehen 3-2. In their last outing before the international break, the team traveled to Augsburg and once again came out on top, winning 3-2.

Bayern confidently sit atop the table with six points and an impressive goal difference. At home, they are in formidable form: their last defeat at the Allianz Arena came last season in the Champions League against Inter, while in the Bundesliga they've only lost at home to Bochum back in March.

Head-to-head meetings with Hamburg on home soil have been completely dominated by the Munich side. The last seven encounters at Bayern's stadium have all ended in emphatic victories for the hosts, with more than 3.5 goals scored in every match. Historically, Hamburg have always struggled to contain Bayern, who almost always win decisively and by a significant margin.

Hamburg

Hamburg's return to the top flight has been anything but smooth. Their season began with a cup tie, where they only managed to defeat an Oberliga side in extra time—a worrying sign. In the opening Bundesliga rounds, Hamburg drew 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach and then suffered a 2-0 home defeat to St. Pauli. As a result, after two rounds, Hamburg sit 15th in the table, without a single goal scored in the league.

Head-to-head encounters with Bayern have traditionally been a nightmare for Hamburg. Their last win over the Munich giants dates back to 2011, and that came in the cup, not the league. Since then, Hamburg have lost each of their last nine matches against Bayern.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern: Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Olise, Gnabry, Kane.
  • Hamburg: Heuer Fernandes, Torunarigha, Elfadli, Omari, Muheim, Meffert, Kalpado, Remberg, Sahiti, Ressing-Lelesiit, Königsdörffer.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Bayern have won 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Bayern have won their last 7 home matches.
  • 4 of Bayern's last 6 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.
  • Hamburg have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Bayern have won their last 9 head-to-head meetings.
  • Bayern have won their last 4 home head-to-head matches.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings have seen over 3.5 goals.

Bayern vs Hamburg match prediction

Bayern enter this match as overwhelming favorites. They've started the season in dominant fashion and are in scintillating form. Hamburg, on the other hand, are yet to find their rhythm and have not scored a single league goal so far, underlining the gulf between the two sides. Historically, Bayern have always dominated this fixture at home, often winning by large margins. All of this points to a comfortable victory for the Munich side with a resounding scoreline. My bet for this match is over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.59.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.59
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Lithuania vs Greece prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Lithuania vs Greece. Prediction and bet for the match on September 9, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.66 Greece Recommended Mostbet
Wales vs Canada prediction Friendly International Today, 14:45 Wales vs Canada: Who will claim victory in the friendly match? Wales Odds: 1.73 Canada Bet now 1xBet
Hungary vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Hungary vs Portugal: Can Portugal secure another victory? Hungary Odds: 1.5 Portugal Bet now Melbet
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Austria: Will Austria extend their winning streak? Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds: 1.73 Austria Recommended Mostbet
Cyprus vs Romania prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Cyprus vs Romania. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025 Cyprus Odds: 1.6 Romania Bet now 1xBet
Malta vs San Marino prediction Friendly International Today, 15:00 Malta vs San Marino prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025 Malta Odds: 1.55 San Marino Bet now 1xBet
Gambia vs Burundi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Gambia vs Burundi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 9, 2025 Gambia Odds: 2 Burundi Recommended Melbet
Mauritania vs South Sudan prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Mauritania vs South Sudan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 September 2025 Mauritania Odds: 1.6 South Sudan Bet now Mostbet
Benin vs Lesotho prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Benin vs Lesotho prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 9, 2025 Benin Odds: 1.65 Lesotho Bet now 1xBet
Angola vs Mauritius prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Angola vs Mauritius prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 September 2025 Angola Odds: 1.6 Mauritius Recommended Mostbet
Ecuador vs Argentina prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:00 Ecuador vs Argentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 10, 2025 Ecuador Odds: 1.75 Argentina Bet now 1xBet
New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics prediction WNBA Today, 19:00 New York Liberty — Washington Mystics prediction and H2H — September 10, 2025 New York Liberty Odds: 1.5 Washington Mystics Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores