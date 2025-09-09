Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 13, 2025, the third round of the German Bundesliga will feature a clash between Bayern Munich and Hamburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring output in this encounter.

Bayern

Bayern have kicked off the new season in superb fashion. The team began by lifting the Super Cup, defeating Stuttgart 2-1, and then demolished Leipzig 6-0 in the opening league match. In the German Cup, Bayern faced some resistance but ultimately edged past Wehen 3-2. In their last outing before the international break, the team traveled to Augsburg and once again came out on top, winning 3-2.

Bayern confidently sit atop the table with six points and an impressive goal difference. At home, they are in formidable form: their last defeat at the Allianz Arena came last season in the Champions League against Inter, while in the Bundesliga they've only lost at home to Bochum back in March.

Head-to-head meetings with Hamburg on home soil have been completely dominated by the Munich side. The last seven encounters at Bayern's stadium have all ended in emphatic victories for the hosts, with more than 3.5 goals scored in every match. Historically, Hamburg have always struggled to contain Bayern, who almost always win decisively and by a significant margin.

Hamburg

Hamburg's return to the top flight has been anything but smooth. Their season began with a cup tie, where they only managed to defeat an Oberliga side in extra time—a worrying sign. In the opening Bundesliga rounds, Hamburg drew 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach and then suffered a 2-0 home defeat to St. Pauli. As a result, after two rounds, Hamburg sit 15th in the table, without a single goal scored in the league.

Head-to-head encounters with Bayern have traditionally been a nightmare for Hamburg. Their last win over the Munich giants dates back to 2011, and that came in the cup, not the league. Since then, Hamburg have lost each of their last nine matches against Bayern.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Olise, Gnabry, Kane.

Neuer, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Olise, Gnabry, Kane. Hamburg: Heuer Fernandes, Torunarigha, Elfadli, Omari, Muheim, Meffert, Kalpado, Remberg, Sahiti, Ressing-Lelesiit, Königsdörffer.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Bayern have won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Bayern have won their last 7 home matches.

4 of Bayern's last 6 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.

Hamburg have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.

Bayern have won their last 9 head-to-head meetings.

Bayern have won their last 4 home head-to-head matches.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings have seen over 3.5 goals.

Bayern vs Hamburg match prediction

Bayern enter this match as overwhelming favorites. They've started the season in dominant fashion and are in scintillating form. Hamburg, on the other hand, are yet to find their rhythm and have not scored a single league goal so far, underlining the gulf between the two sides. Historically, Bayern have always dominated this fixture at home, often winning by large margins. All of this points to a comfortable victory for the Munich side with a resounding scoreline. My bet for this match is over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.59.