Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, as part of La Liga's fourth round, Osasuna will host Rayo Vallecano in what promises to be an intriguing clash. For a deeper look at this fixture, along with our match prediction, read on below.

See also: Burnley vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips 14 September 2025

Match preview

Osasuna, who finished ninth in La Liga last season, have worked hard to retain their core squad, making targeted reinforcements to build on their recent success and continue developing as a competitive side.

The new campaign has started on a mixed note for the Reds: after three rounds, they have collected three points, narrowly defeating Valencia at home. However, away fixtures against Real Madrid and Espanyol ended in defeats for Alessio Lisci's men.

Despite the losses, Osasuna have never looked outplayed, displaying disciplined defensive football and creating their fair share of chances, though luck has not always been on their side. Perhaps their home ground will provide the boost they need.

Rayo Vallecano finished eighth last season, earning a spot in the Conference League. Thanks to this, Iñigo Pérez's team have already played two more matches than their hosts: in the European playoffs, they comfortably dispatched Belarusian side Neman with a 5-0 aggregate score.

In La Liga, Rayo have also started the campaign on a stronger note: they opened with a 3-1 away win against Girona, followed by a hard-fought away draw with Athletic (1-1), and an entertaining stalemate against last season's champions, Barcelona. Rayo aim to play a dominant brand of football, controlling possession and producing plenty of attacking moves.

Probable lineups

Osasuna: Herrera, Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz, Gomez, Torro, Oroz, Moncayola, Muñoz, Budimir

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Felipe, Lejeune, Chavarría, De Frutos, Lopez, Ciss, Garcia, Palazón, Diaz

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Rayo have three wins, Osasuna have one, and there has been one draw

Rayo have scored in four of their last five encounters

Seven of Osasuna's last official matches have seen two goals or fewer

Prediction

I expect an intense and closely fought contest between these two sides. The early part of the season suggests both teams are struggling to convert their chances, but look solid defensively. My prediction for this match: under 2.5 goals at 1.6