RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Osasuna
Osasuna Osasuna Schedule Osasuna News Osasuna Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
14 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano Schedule Rayo Vallecano News Rayo Vallecano Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, as part of La Liga's fourth round, Osasuna will host Rayo Vallecano in what promises to be an intriguing clash. For a deeper look at this fixture, along with our match prediction, read on below.

See also: Burnley vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips 14 September 2025

Match preview

Osasuna, who finished ninth in La Liga last season, have worked hard to retain their core squad, making targeted reinforcements to build on their recent success and continue developing as a competitive side.

The new campaign has started on a mixed note for the Reds: after three rounds, they have collected three points, narrowly defeating Valencia at home. However, away fixtures against Real Madrid and Espanyol ended in defeats for Alessio Lisci's men.

Despite the losses, Osasuna have never looked outplayed, displaying disciplined defensive football and creating their fair share of chances, though luck has not always been on their side. Perhaps their home ground will provide the boost they need.

Rayo Vallecano finished eighth last season, earning a spot in the Conference League. Thanks to this, Iñigo Pérez's team have already played two more matches than their hosts: in the European playoffs, they comfortably dispatched Belarusian side Neman with a 5-0 aggregate score.

In La Liga, Rayo have also started the campaign on a stronger note: they opened with a 3-1 away win against Girona, followed by a hard-fought away draw with Athletic (1-1), and an entertaining stalemate against last season's champions, Barcelona. Rayo aim to play a dominant brand of football, controlling possession and producing plenty of attacking moves.

Probable lineups

Osasuna: Herrera, Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz, Gomez, Torro, Oroz, Moncayola, Muñoz, Budimir

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Felipe, Lejeune, Chavarría, De Frutos, Lopez, Ciss, Garcia, Palazón, Diaz

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, Rayo have three wins, Osasuna have one, and there has been one draw
  • Rayo have scored in four of their last five encounters
  • Seven of Osasuna's last official matches have seen two goals or fewer

Prediction

I expect an intense and closely fought contest between these two sides. The early part of the season suggests both teams are struggling to convert their chances, but look solid defensively. My prediction for this match: under 2.5 goals at 1.6

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Chicago Sky Odds: 1.5 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Minnesota Lynx Odds: 1.54 Golden State Valkyries Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Dallas Wings Odds: 1.79 Phoenix Mercury Bet now 1xBet
Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks Odds: 1.71 Las Vegas Aces Recommended Melbet
Petrojet vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 10:00 Petrojet vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 2.23 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.58 Ismaily SC Bet now 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 Pharco vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 12 sep 2025, 14:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht: Will the new coach help the rivals beat Bayer in the Bundesliga? Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France 12 sep 2025, 14:45 Marseille vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 September 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.77 Lorient Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.95 Elche Recommended Mostbet
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.5 Sheffield United Bet now Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores