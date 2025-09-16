RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Continues to rewrite history! Mbappé now among the top 7 Champions League scorers

Mbappé's 56th Champions League goal
Football news Today, 15:55
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Mbappé has caught up with van Nistelrooy in the Champions League all-time scorers list

Details: In the Champions League group stage opener against Marseille, Mbappé netted his 56th goal in the competition, drawing level with the legendary Ruud van Nistelrooy. Both now share seventh place on the tournament's all-time top scorers list.

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 140 goals
  2. Lionel Messi – 119 goals
  3. Robert Lewandowski – 105 goals
  4. Karim Benzema – 90 goals
  5. Raúl – 71 goals
  6. Thomas Müller – 57 goals
  7. Kylian Mbappé – 56 goals
  8. Ruud van Nistelrooy – 56 goals
