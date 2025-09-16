RU RU ES ES FR FR
Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record

Rulli achieves Champions League milestone
Football news Today, 16:17
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record https://x.com/OptaJean/status/1968042040383693062

Gerónimo Rulli made Champions League history with the number of saves in a single half.

Details: At halftime, Real are level with French side Marseille, and the first half will be remembered for the heroic saves by Marseille’s goalkeeper, Gerónimo Rulli. The Argentine made 10 saves, setting a new record for a single half in the tournament since Opta began statistical analysis in the 2003/04 season.

No goalkeeper in the last 20+ years has made as many stops in one half of a Champions League match.

