Heroic half: Marseille goalkeeper sets Champions League record
Rulli achieves Champions League milestone
Today, 16:17
Gerónimo Rulli made Champions League history with the number of saves in a single half.
Details: At halftime, Real are level with French side Marseille, and the first half will be remembered for the heroic saves by Marseille’s goalkeeper, Gerónimo Rulli. The Argentine made 10 saves, setting a new record for a single half in the tournament since Opta began statistical analysis in the 2003/04 season.
No goalkeeper in the last 20+ years has made as many stops in one half of a Champions League match.