Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 20, 2025

Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 20, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction Photo: https://x.com/VillarrealCF/Author unknownn
Villarreal Villarreal
LaLiga Spain (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Osasuna Osasuna
Prediction on game Win Villarreal
Odds: 1.59
Odds: 1.59
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 20, 2025, as part of Matchday 5 in Spain's La Liga, Villarreal will host Osasuna on their home turf. Kick-off is set for 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s dive into the odds and pick a winner for this showdown.

Villarreal

Villarreal comes into this home fixture against Osasuna after a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign. The team traveled to London for their opening group match against Tottenham, where they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat, conceding an early goal in the opening minutes. That loss marked their second consecutive defeat, and Villarreal have now failed to score in their last two games, with a winless run stretching to three matches in a row. Despite this, Villarreal kicked off their La Liga campaign in style, securing back-to-back victories — a 2-0 win over Real Oviedo and a commanding 5-0 rout of Girona. As it stands, Villarreal sit sixth in the league table with 7 points to their name.

At home, the Yellow Submarine have been rock solid: still unbeaten, boasting a goal difference of 7-0. In head-to-head clashes against Osasuna at home, Villarreal hold a clear advantage — winning the last three meetings on their own pitch.

Osasuna

Osasuna have made a decent start to their La Liga season. They narrowly lost to Real Madrid in the opener, then bounced back at home with a 1-0 victory over Valencia. That was followed by a narrow away defeat to Espanyol by the same scoreline, but Osasuna finished strong, bagging three points at home with a 2-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. After four rounds, Osasuna sit ninth with 6 points and boast some impressive home form — two wins without conceding a goal.

However, clashes with Villarreal have been a real struggle: Osasuna have failed to win any of their last six head-to-head encounters, losing four times and drawing twice. These matchups tend to be high-scoring affairs — four of the last six meetings saw over 2.5 goals, and in those same four games, both teams found the net.

Probable lineups

  • Villarreal: Junior Reis, Cardona, Marin, Foyth, Mourinho, Moleiro, Comesaña, Guye, Buchanan, Etta Eyong, Pepe.
  • Osasuna: Herrera, Cruz, Catena, Boyomo, Moncayola, Benito, Torro, Gomez, Rozier, Muñoz, Budimir.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Villarreal have failed to win 4 of their last 6 matches.
  • 5 of Villarreal's last 6 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Osasuna have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Osasuna’s last 5 matches have featured under 2.5 goals.
  • Villarreal have won 3 of their last 4 home head-to-head meetings.
  • Villarreal are unbeaten in their last 6 head-to-head matches.
  • 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings saw over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches.

Villarreal vs Osasuna match prediction

Villarreal started the league campaign with confidence but have shown some inconsistency in recent rounds. That’s why the hosts will be highly motivated to redeem themselves in front of their fans in this upcoming home clash. Recent head-to-head history also favors Villarreal, who have regularly produced positive results against Osasuna in recent years. Despite Osasuna’s solid start to the season, the hosts look like the stronger, more balanced side and should be considered favorites in this matchup. My pick for this match: Villarreal to win at odds of 1.59.

