New talent! Gonzalo García becomes Real Madrid's youngest Spanish striker to start since 2016

A chance for the young forward

Real Madrid and Espanyol face off in the fifth round of La Liga. The young Gonzalo García has made his first appearance in the starting lineup for Los Blancos. This is a rare occurrence for the Madrid club.

Details: 21-year-old Gonzalo García started for Real Madrid in a La Liga match, becoming the club's youngest Spanish striker to debut in the starting XI since Marco Asensio in August 2016 against Real Sociedad (when Asensio was 20 years and 213 days old).

1 - Gonzalo García (21 years and 180 days) is the youngest Spanish striker to play his first @LaLigaEN match as a starter for #RealMadrid ⚪️⚪️ since Marco Asensio in August 2016 against Real Sociedad (20 years and 213 days). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/tNYIOBWM4A — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2025

This season, the Spaniard had featured in three matches, but never in the starting lineup until now.

