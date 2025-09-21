RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alonso on the win over Espanyol: "It was a confident but not brilliant victory for Real"

The game still brought joy to Real's head coach
Football news Today, 03:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Alonso on the win over Espanyol: "It was a confident but not brilliant victory for Real" https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1969469106761187334

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso summed up the match against Espanyol in the 5th round of La Liga.

Details: The coach noted that his team completely controlled the game, even though the match itself wasn't the most spectacular.

"It was a confident, not brilliant, but good win. We completely controlled the match and didn't face any stressful situations. Games like this may not always look impressive, but these are the ones that bring me satisfaction," Alonso said after the match.

The coach specifically highlighted Kylian Mbappé, who this time played as a playmaker.

"He understands football perfectly and always does what's needed for the team. Today, he did an excellent job with his role," Alonso added.

In the next round, Real will face Levante on September 23 at 21:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: Eder Militão scored a sensational long-range goal for Real.

