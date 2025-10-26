Things are going badly for Tudor's team. Juventus extend winless streak to 8 matches

Third consecutive defeat and eighth winless match

In the 8th round of Serie A, Juventus fell to Lazio 0-1, marking a third straight defeat for Igor Tudor’s side.

Details: The current winless run has now stretched to eight matches. The team is struggling significantly both defensively and in attack.

Before this, the Turin side lost to Como (0-2) and Real Madrid (0-1), and drew with Milan (0-0), Villarreal (2-2), Atalanta (1-1), Verona (1-1), and Borussia Dortmund (3-4). Juventus last celebrated victory on September 16, edging out Inter 4-3.

Reminder: Newcastle and Tottenham are interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.