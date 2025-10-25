ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu

Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu

The Frenchman could continue his career in the Premier League
Transfer news Today, 15:22
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu https://x.com/Magpie24_7/status/1982125570201690200

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has become a transfer target for two Premier League clubs: Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Details: According to Tutto Juve, both teams see the Frenchman as a potential reinforcement for their defensive line and are closely monitoring his contract situation in Turin.

This season, the Frenchman has made 10 appearances for the club across all competitions, providing two assists.

Reminder: Chelsea and Tottenham are also considering a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

