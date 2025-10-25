Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu

The Frenchman could continue his career in the Premier League

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has become a transfer target for two Premier League clubs: Newcastle United and Tottenham.

Details: According to Tutto Juve, both teams see the Frenchman as a potential reinforcement for their defensive line and are closely monitoring his contract situation in Turin.

This season, the Frenchman has made 10 appearances for the club across all competitions, providing two assists.

