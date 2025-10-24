ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chelsea and Tottenham weigh up Vlahovic and Agehowa options

Chelsea and Tottenham weigh up Vlahovic and Agehowa options

English giants seek to bolster their attacking line.
Football news Today, 02:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Agehowa comes with a much higher price tag than Vlahovic.

Details: According to TalkSport, English clubs Tottenham and Chelsea are seriously considering moves for Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus and Samu Agehowa from Porto.

Reports suggest Vlahovic is viewed as a more affordable alternative to Agehowa, as the 21-year-old Spaniard is a key player for Porto, with the Dragons set to demand at least €100 million for their star, while Vlahovic’s price could be in the €25–30 million range.

Agehowa has made 10 appearances for Porto this season, netting 8 goals, while the 25-year-old Dusan Vlahovic has also played 10 matches for Juventus, scoring 4 goals and providing one assist.

Vlahovic’s current contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2026, which could significantly lower his transfer fee, whereas Agehowa has a deal with the Dragons through 2029.

Reminder: Chelsea are targeting Palmeiras wonderkid Vitor Roque, who could make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
FC Porto FC Porto Schedule FC Porto News FC Porto Transfers
Related Team News
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match Football news Yesterday, 15:25 Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper
Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz Football news Yesterday, 03:54 Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz
“I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character Football news Yesterday, 02:37 “I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character
It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus Football news 22 oct 2025, 17:13 It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news 22 oct 2025, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? Football news 22 oct 2025, 16:52 Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores