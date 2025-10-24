Chelsea and Tottenham weigh up Vlahovic and Agehowa options

English giants seek to bolster their attacking line.

Agehowa comes with a much higher price tag than Vlahovic.

Details: According to TalkSport, English clubs Tottenham and Chelsea are seriously considering moves for Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus and Samu Agehowa from Porto.

Reports suggest Vlahovic is viewed as a more affordable alternative to Agehowa, as the 21-year-old Spaniard is a key player for Porto, with the Dragons set to demand at least €100 million for their star, while Vlahovic’s price could be in the €25–30 million range.

See also: Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025

Agehowa has made 10 appearances for Porto this season, netting 8 goals, while the 25-year-old Dusan Vlahovic has also played 10 matches for Juventus, scoring 4 goals and providing one assist.

Vlahovic’s current contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2026, which could significantly lower his transfer fee, whereas Agehowa has a deal with the Dragons through 2029.

Reminder: Chelsea are targeting Palmeiras wonderkid Vitor Roque, who could make the move to Stamford Bridge.