Chelsea targets Palmeiras wonderkid. Vitor Roque could make Stamford Bridge switch

Chelsea faces stiff competition.
Vitor Roque of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during a Brasileirao 2025 Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The young Brazilian prodigy is attracting attention from numerous top clubs.

Details: According to Diario AS, London club Chelsea has begun showing strong interest in Palmeiras’ 20-year-old striker Vitor Roque.

The Blues’ scouts have been frequent visitors at Palmeiras matches to monitor Roque, and if he continues to find the net and deliver standout performances, Chelsea are prepared to make an official offer as early as the winter transfer window.

However, Chelsea aren’t the only Premier League side tracking Vitor. Tottenham and West Ham also have the Brazilian on their radar and are ready to rival each other for his signature.

Vitor Roque joined Palmeiras at the start of 2025 from Barcelona for €25.5 million. Since arriving at the club, he has played 46 matches, scoring 17 goals and providing 4 assists.

His current contract with Palmeiras runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Benoît Badiashile sidelined long-term due to injury

