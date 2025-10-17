Benoît Badiashile sidelined long-term due to injury

Chelsea’s centre-back crisis deepens.

Chelsea are preparing to open the eighth round of the Premier League with a match against Nottingham Forest, but the Blues have not been training with a full squad.

Details: Chelsea are dealing with several injury issues, and one of the latest setbacks involves Benoît Badiashile. According to head coach Enzo Maresca, the French defender has sustained a muscle injury — and a serious one at that — with his return expected only in December. Badiashile will be unavailable for quite some time.

Chelsea are also without Adarabioyo, Colwill, Dilep, Essugo, and Palmer, none of whom are expected to return in the near future.

Additionally, Enzo Maresca confirmed that 23-year-old attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will miss the coming weeks, as his injury has turned out to be more serious than initially thought.

Reminder: Chelsea will play an away match against Nottingham Forest in the eighth round of the Premier League on Saturday, October 18, kicking off at 13:30 CET.