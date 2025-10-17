It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks
A real headache for Enzo Maresca.
Details: Ahead of the Premier League matchday 8 clash against Nottingham Forest, Enzo Maresca revealed that Chelsea’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will miss another six weeks:
"I was wrong [on Cole being back in November]. Unfortunately, he needs six more weeks. Yes, absolutely [no surgery]. We just try to protect Cole as much as we can.
The medical team are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough." - Maresca said.
Previously, it was expected Palmer would return to action in October, but the injury has proven to be far more serious.
Palmer suffered a groin injury during the match against Manchester United on September 20. He was forced off as early as the 21st minute.
