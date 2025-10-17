ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks

It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks

Chelsea’s leader faces a prolonged return.
Football news Today, 05:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, and Cole Palmer of Chelsea Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A real headache for Enzo Maresca.

Details: Ahead of the Premier League matchday 8 clash against Nottingham Forest, Enzo Maresca revealed that Chelsea’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will miss another six weeks:

"I was wrong [on Cole being back in November]. Unfortunately, he needs six more weeks. Yes, absolutely [no surgery]. We just try to protect Cole as much as we can.

The medical team are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough." - Maresca said.

Previously, it was expected Palmer would return to action in October, but the injury has proven to be far more serious.

Palmer suffered a groin injury during the match against Manchester United on September 20. He was forced off as early as the 21st minute.

Reminder: It is known when Cole Palmer will return to the Chelsea squad

