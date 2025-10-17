It’s much more serious. Enzo Maresca confirms Cole Palmer will be sidelined for another 6 weeks

Chelsea’s leader faces a prolonged return.

A real headache for Enzo Maresca.

Details: Ahead of the Premier League matchday 8 clash against Nottingham Forest, Enzo Maresca revealed that Chelsea’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Cole Palmer will miss another six weeks:

"I was wrong [on Cole being back in November]. Unfortunately, he needs six more weeks. Yes, absolutely [no surgery]. We just try to protect Cole as much as we can. The medical team are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough." - Maresca said.

Previously, it was expected Palmer would return to action in October, but the injury has proven to be far more serious.

Palmer suffered a groin injury during the match against Manchester United on September 20. He was forced off as early as the 21st minute.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer will be out for another six weeks ❌ pic.twitter.com/bOx4mXZnIN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2025

