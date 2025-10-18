ES ES FR FR
Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here's why

Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here's why

It’s all due to a minor injury
Football news Today, 07:08
Steven Perez
Enzo Fernandez left out of Chelsea squad for Premier League clash against Nottingham. Here's why

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has omitted Enzo Fernandez from the squad for their Premier League match. The midfielder is still recovering from an injury he picked up while on duty with the Argentina national team.

Details: According to Chelsea boss Maresca, the injury is not serious, but it’s best for the Argentine to sit this one out.

“Enzo has a minor injury, and we hope he’ll be back soon. Nothing serious.”

The Argentine is expected to return to action in the near future.

This season, Fernandez has featured in ten matches for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Reminder: Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile has been ruled out long-term due to injury.

