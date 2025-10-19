ES ES FR FR
The price tag is £8 million. Nottingham wants to lure a manager from another Premier League club

"The Tricky Trees" will have to shell out a hefty sum.
Football news Today, 12:52
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
The price tag is £8 million. Nottingham wants to lure a manager from another Premier League club Photo: x.com/SteveBrown_sb

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is back in the spotlight—after sacking Ange Postecoglou, who lasted just 39 days at the helm, the Greek businessman is already eyeing a new candidate for the managerial seat.

The Tricky Trees are searching for a new head coach, and the list of contenders includes Sean Dyche, Roberto Mancini, and Marco Silva. According to A Bola, Silva is Marinakis’ top priority.

He previously worked with Marinakis at Olympiacos, and the owner is determined to do everything possible to bring the Portuguese manager back under his leadership. However, prising Silva away from Fulham could cost Forest around £8 million in compensation, reports The Guardian.

Let’s recall, Postecoglou left Nottingham after a crushing 0-3 defeat to Chelsea, leaving the team in the relegation zone. In eight matches, the Australian manager failed to secure a single victory.

