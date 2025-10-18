Official: Ange Postecoglou dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach

The manager failed to secure a single win in 8 matches

Nottingham Forest have officially announced the dismissal of head coach Ange Postecoglou following yet another defeat. On October 18, the Reds suffered a heavy home loss to Chelsea, which proved to be the final straw for the club's hierarchy.

Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect.



The Club will make no further comment at this time. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 18, 2025

To recap, Postecoglou had replaced Nuno Espírito Santo, who was sacked after a defeat to West Ham on August 31. The Australian manager was at the helm for just 8 games, failing to register a single victory: two draws and six defeats.

It is worth noting that several potential candidates have already been linked with the Nottingham Forest job. Among the names mentioned are Fulham's Marco Silva, Steve Cooper—who previously managed the club—and Sean Dyche.