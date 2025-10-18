Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season
The Blues picked up another red card in the match against Nottingham Forest
Football news Today, 09:40Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: ChelseaFC
London’s Chelsea secured a victory away against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 9 of the Premier League, with precise strikes from Acheampong, Neto, and James sealing the win for the Blues.
However, Enzo Maresca’s side saw their triumph overshadowed by yet another sending-off. In the 87th minute, Malo Gusto received a second yellow card and was sent off early. Notably, the Italian manager himself was absent from the touchline due to suspension.
It’s worth noting that Gusto’s dismissal marked Chelsea’s fourth red card of the current campaign. Previously, Robert Sánchez, Trevoh Chalobah, and João Pedro had also been sent off.
Earlier, we reported that Chelsea talisman Enzo Fernández missed the clash against Nottingham due to injury.