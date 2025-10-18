Disciplinary issues: Chelsea have already received five red cards this season

The Blues picked up another red card in the match against Nottingham Forest

London’s Chelsea secured a victory away against Nottingham Forest in Matchweek 9 of the Premier League, with precise strikes from Acheampong, Neto, and James sealing the win for the Blues.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side saw their triumph overshadowed by yet another sending-off. In the 87th minute, Malo Gusto received a second yellow card and was sent off early. Notably, the Italian manager himself was absent from the touchline due to suspension.

It’s worth noting that Gusto’s dismissal marked Chelsea’s fourth red card of the current campaign. Previously, Robert Sánchez, Trevoh Chalobah, and João Pedro had also been sent off.

😲 Chelsea red cards this season:



🟥 Malo Gusto vs. Nottm Forest

🟥 Enzo Maresca vs. Liverpool

🟥 João Pedro vs. Benfica

🟥 Trevoh Chalobah vs. Brighton

🟥 Robert Sánchez vs. Man Utd pic.twitter.com/dtRKtdrlBz — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 18, 2025

Earlier, we reported that Chelsea talisman Enzo Fernández missed the clash against Nottingham due to injury.