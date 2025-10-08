ES ES FR FR
It is known when Cole Palmer will return to the Chelsea squad

The wait won’t be long.
Cole Palmer has already suffered two injuries this season and is currently sidelined again. However, it has now become clear when he will be ready to play again.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder could return to Chelsea’s squad in the second half of October, after the international break. He missed six games due to groin problems.

This season, Cole Palmer has played only four matches, scoring two goals. Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 11 points after seven rounds.

Recently, Palmer successfully registered a trademark for his signature goal celebration. The term “Cold Palmer” is now officially a registered trademark.

Reminder: The London club is reportedly ready to pay around €35 million for 22-year-old Marc Casado, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal. During the summer transfer window, the Blues had already considered a move for Casado, but at that time focused their efforts on trying to sign Fermin Lopez.

