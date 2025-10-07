Chelsea ready to spend! Club offers €35 million for Marc Casado

"The Blues" reignite interest in the Spaniard

Chelsea is planning a major midfield reinforcement and is preparing an offer for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado.

Details: According to The Daily Briefing, the London club is willing to pay around €35 million for the 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

During the summer transfer window, the Blues had already considered a move for Casado, but at that time focused their efforts on trying to sign Fermin Lopez. Now, with the winter market approaching, Chelsea is returning to their previous target.

Casado himself has recently lost his place in Hansi Flick's starting lineup, which has only fueled rumors of a potential exit. Barcelona still hopes to keep their academy product, but the English club is ready to seize the opportunity.

This season, Marc has made 7 appearances for Barcelona, registering one assist in a match against Valencia.

