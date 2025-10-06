High demand! Chelsea enters the race for Yehor Yarmolyuk

The Ukrainian has caught the eye of several Premier League giants.

Now, three Premier League heavyweights are vying to sign the talented midfielder.

Details: According to TeamTalk, 21-year-old Brentford central midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk has attracted serious interest from Chelsea.

Brentford is reluctant to part ways with the player and is doing everything possible to keep the Ukrainian in their squad. However, the club understands that a suitable offer could see Yehor leave.

Chelsea views Yarmolyuk as a potential reinforcement for their midfield, with his style and approach fitting well into the footballing vision of head coach Enzo Maresca.

Previously, media reports indicated that Manchester United and Tottenham representatives have also been closely monitoring Yarmolyuk.

Yehor Yarmolyuk joined Brentford from Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 in 2023 for €1.5 million.

Last season, Yarmolyuk appeared in 35 matches for Brentford but did not record any goals or assists.

His contract with the club runs until 2031, and Transfermarkt currently values him at €15 million.

