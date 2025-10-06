Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.72 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the opening round of the Wuhan tournament, Naomi Osaka and Leylah Fernandez will face off. Here’s my prediction for this intriguing matchup.

Naomi Osaka

The former world number one is having a solid season, steadily climbing the rankings and now sitting at No. 14. Beyond her eye-catching outfits, Osaka delights fans with strong performances. While her only title this year came at a Challenger in France, reaching the finals in Montreal and Auckland is certainly impressive.

Still, Osaka’s main achievement this season has to be her run to the US Open semifinals, where she battled hard but ultimately fell to Anisimova – 7:6, 6:7, 3:6. Things didn’t go her way in Beijing, where she suffered a surprise first-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich – 6:1, 4:6, 2:6.

Leylah Fernandez

The Canadian is known as a tough competitor. At 23 years old, she currently holds the 25th spot in the world rankings. Fernandez has had a mixed season, but managed to climb six places in the global standings.

Her highlight of the year was clinching the title in Washington, a tournament that featured a strong field. At her most recent event in Beijing, Fernandez advanced to the third round before falling to world No. 3 Coco Gauff – 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. She’s in good form and capable of challenging any opponent.

Match facts

Osaka has played 29 hard-court matches this season, winning 21 of them.

Fernandez has 19 wins from 32 matches on synthetic surfaces this year.

Bookmakers are offering these odds for the match: Osaka win – 1.5, Fernandez win – 2.66.

Head-to-head

These two have met just once before, at the 2021 US Open, where Fernandez pulled off a stunning three-set victory – 5:7, 7:6, 6:4.

Prediction

This is one of those matches you won’t want to miss. Osaka certainly has the edge in experience, titles, and ranking, but Fernandez is a resilient player who can definitely put up a fight. I suspect this clash will go the distance and be decided in three sets, so I’m backing over 20.5 games in total.