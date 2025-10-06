RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025

Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Naomi Osaka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction Photo: https://www.lapresse.ca/ Author - ED JONES
Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka
Wuhan Open Today, 23:00
Wuhan, Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Leylah Fernandez Leylah Fernandez
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the opening round of the Wuhan tournament, Naomi Osaka and Leylah Fernandez will face off. Here’s my prediction for this intriguing matchup.

Naomi Osaka

The former world number one is having a solid season, steadily climbing the rankings and now sitting at No. 14. Beyond her eye-catching outfits, Osaka delights fans with strong performances. While her only title this year came at a Challenger in France, reaching the finals in Montreal and Auckland is certainly impressive.

Still, Osaka’s main achievement this season has to be her run to the US Open semifinals, where she battled hard but ultimately fell to Anisimova – 7:6, 6:7, 3:6. Things didn’t go her way in Beijing, where she suffered a surprise first-round defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich – 6:1, 4:6, 2:6.

Leylah Fernandez

The Canadian is known as a tough competitor. At 23 years old, she currently holds the 25th spot in the world rankings. Fernandez has had a mixed season, but managed to climb six places in the global standings.

Her highlight of the year was clinching the title in Washington, a tournament that featured a strong field. At her most recent event in Beijing, Fernandez advanced to the third round before falling to world No. 3 Coco Gauff – 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. She’s in good form and capable of challenging any opponent.

Match facts

  • Osaka has played 29 hard-court matches this season, winning 21 of them.

  • Fernandez has 19 wins from 32 matches on synthetic surfaces this year.

  • Bookmakers are offering these odds for the match: Osaka win – 1.5, Fernandez win – 2.66.

Head-to-head

These two have met just once before, at the 2021 US Open, where Fernandez pulled off a stunning three-set victory – 5:7, 7:6, 6:4.

Prediction

This is one of those matches you won’t want to miss. Osaka certainly has the edge in experience, titles, and ranking, but Fernandez is a resilient player who can definitely put up a fight. I suspect this clash will go the distance and be decided in three sets, so I’m backing over 20.5 games in total.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.72
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder preview and H2H – October 7, 2025 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Recommended 1xBet
Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction Wuhan Open 07 oct 2025, 02:00 Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.72 Karolina Muchova Bet now Melbet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Bet now Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup 07 oct 2025, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Recommended Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Bet now Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Recommended Mostbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Bet now Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Bet now Mostbet
Oman vs Qatar prediction World Cup Qualification AFC 08 oct 2025, 11:00 Oman vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025 Oman Odds: 1.5 Qatar Recommended Melbet
Central African Republic vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Central African Republic vs Ghana: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025 Central African Republic Odds: 1.51 Ghana Bet now Mostbet
Comoros vs Madagascar prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 08 oct 2025, 12:00 Comoros vs Madagascar. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 8, 2025 Comoros Odds: 2.04 Madagascar Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores