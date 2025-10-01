Thomas Frank gathers his crew. Tottenham plans to sign Nathan Collins this winter

The Danish specialist wants to bring his former protégé to his new club.

Brentford's captain could be on the move as early as the winter transfer window.

Details: According to TBR Football, Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank has already begun preparations for the upcoming winter transfer campaign.

One of Frank's top targets is 24-year-old Irish defender Nathan Collins from Brentford. The source notes that Frank is a huge admirer of Collins' game, having previously worked with him at Brentford.

Last summer, both Arsenal and Tottenham tried to secure Nathan's signature, but Brentford refused to let one of their key players leave due to the lack of a suitable replacement.

See also: Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 01.10.2025

Collins joined Brentford from Wolverhampton for €27 million in 2023. Since then, he has made 85 appearances for the club, scoring 4 goals and providing 5 assists.

His current contract with Brentford runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €28 million.

Reminder: Madness! Tottenham board turns down £4.5 billion bid from former DJ