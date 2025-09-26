Madness! Tottenham board turns down £4.5 billion bid from former DJ

Tottenham rejects record-breaking offer from American consortium.

Proof that not everything in this world can be bought with big money.

Details: According to The Sun, the bosses of English side Tottenham have rejected an offer from an American consortium, who were ready to pay £3.3 billion for the current club shares and invest an additional £1.2 billion into the team’s budget.

The source claims that tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Irick is leading a group of 12 individuals behind this staggering bid.

Together with his partners, Irick is offering £3.3 billion to take full control of the club from ENIC and the Lewis family.

They are also prepared to allocate a further £1.2 billion for the "player budget," covering salaries, transfer fees, and agent commissions—funds that would be at Thomas Frank’s disposal from the opening of the January transfer window. It’s also reported that the consortium includes investors from the NBA and NFL. However, despite this generous offer, Tottenham has declared the club is not for sale at any price.

Interestingly, Brooklyn Irick is a former DJ who also worked at NASA and has a background in programming.

Reminder: Frank was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham