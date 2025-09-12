RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Frank was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham

Frank was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham

Even though he didn't get a real chance to work with him.
Football news Today, 09:43
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Thomas Frank. Getty Images

Daniel Levy's exit from the role of Tottenham chairman came as a shock to many in the football community—and, as it turns out, head coach Thomas Frank was no exception.

Details: The North London manager admitted that nobody saw this coming. Of course, Levy's work deserves praise, but the decision has been made, and it's time to move forward.

Quote: "I'd say, I think nobody expected this, but the decision's been made and we move on. Daniel deserves massive praise. He's been here for 24 years—he must be one of the longest-serving chairmen in Premier League history. What he's built, the successes he's been part of, it's impossible to overstate.

Yes, I spoke with him and, of course, I knew Daniel, but only for the last three months. Sure, I've spent more time with him recently, but it wasn't long. I thanked him, because not only did he appoint me, but he had the final say—and I'll always appreciate that."

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Miki van de Ven as part of Tottenham Hotspur Football news 10 sep 2025, 06:57 Real Madrid targets Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven
Harry Kane in Tottenham's squad. Football news 09 sep 2025, 03:23 Kane was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham
Tottenham does not plan ownership change after Levy's departure Football news 08 sep 2025, 07:36 Tottenham does not plan ownership change after Levy's departure
Сімонс Football news 05 sep 2025, 10:50 "Tottenham is a place where I can grow and play my football." - Xavi Simons explains why he chose Spurs over Bayern
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores