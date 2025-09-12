Frank was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham
Daniel Levy's exit from the role of Tottenham chairman came as a shock to many in the football community—and, as it turns out, head coach Thomas Frank was no exception.
Details: The North London manager admitted that nobody saw this coming. Of course, Levy's work deserves praise, but the decision has been made, and it's time to move forward.
Quote: "I'd say, I think nobody expected this, but the decision's been made and we move on. Daniel deserves massive praise. He's been here for 24 years—he must be one of the longest-serving chairmen in Premier League history. What he's built, the successes he's been part of, it's impossible to overstate.
Yes, I spoke with him and, of course, I knew Daniel, but only for the last three months. Sure, I've spent more time with him recently, but it wasn't long. I thanked him, because not only did he appoint me, but he had the final say—and I'll always appreciate that."