RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news BREAKING! Tottenham announces Daniel Levy’s departure

BREAKING! Tottenham announces Daniel Levy’s departure

Football news Today, 13:05
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
BREAKING! Tottenham sack Daniel Levy Getty Images

During the international break, a shocking and sensational development has unfolded – Tottenham have parted ways with Daniel Levy.

Details: The news was confirmed on the club’s official page on X (formerly Twitter). He served as Chief Executive for 25 years.

Quote: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done alongside the board and all our staff. We have transformed this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. Beyond that, we have built a community. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most outstanding people in this sport, from the Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way teams to all the players and managers over the years,” Levy said.

Reminder: Tottenham have completed a series of high-profile transfers, many from the German Bundesliga. Xavi Simons has now joined Tottenham from RB Leipzig.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Manor Solomon joins Villarreal Football news 02 sep 2025, 04:41 Official: Manor Solomon joins Villarreal
Tottenham strengthen their squad as Spurs secure Kolo Muani on loan Football news 01 sep 2025, 08:29 Tottenham strengthen their squad as Spurs secure Kolo Muani on loan
Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants Football news 30 aug 2025, 10:28 Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants
Football news 29 aug 2025, 12:14 Official: Tottenham announce the signing of Xavi Simons
Boom! Xavi Simons set to sign with Tottenham any minute now Football news 29 aug 2025, 03:35 Boom! Xavi Simons set to sign with Tottenham any minute now
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores