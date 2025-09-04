BREAKING! Tottenham announces Daniel Levy’s departure

During the international break, a shocking and sensational development has unfolded – Tottenham have parted ways with Daniel Levy.

Details: The news was confirmed on the club’s official page on X (formerly Twitter). He served as Chief Executive for 25 years.

Quote: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done alongside the board and all our staff. We have transformed this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. Beyond that, we have built a community. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most outstanding people in this sport, from the Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way teams to all the players and managers over the years,” Levy said.

Reminder: Tottenham have completed a series of high-profile transfers, many from the German Bundesliga. Xavi Simons has now joined Tottenham from RB Leipzig.