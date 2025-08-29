RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Tottenham announce the signing of Xavi Simons

A high-profile transfer for Frank.
With the arrival of Thomas Frank, Tottenham has pulled off a series of headline-grabbing transfers, many of which have come from the German Bundesliga. Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig has now joined the Spurs.

Details: The Dutch midfielder moves to London for €65 million, making it the most expensive transfer in the history of the North London club. The specifics of Simons' contract with Tottenham remain undisclosed, but it is known that he has signed a long-term deal.

Background: Simons spent the last two years at RB Leipzig: until January 2025 on loan, and from then on as a permanent player after the "Red Bulls" bought out his contract from PSG for €50 million.

However, after the German club failed to qualify for European competitions for the 2025-2026 season, Simons expressed a desire to leave, and Tottenham beat out Chelsea in the race for his signature.

