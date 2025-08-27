RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons

Another contender for the player.
Xavi Simons is ready to leave Leipzig and make the move to the Premier League. Chelsea have already shown interest and held talks with the midfielder, but it seems there’s now another serious rival in the mix.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are now set to challenge for the Dutch midfielder. Spurs are in negotiations with Leipzig in hopes of securing a deal before the transfer window closes.

Despite Simons reportedly leaning towards a move to Chelsea, the Tottenham board are confident they can persuade him to change his mind and join them instead.

Reminder: Earlier, we reported that Tottenham made several mistakes in the summer transfer market: Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal, while Morgan Gibbs-White remained at Nottingham Forest. Nevertheless, Spurs are still eager to strengthen their squad and are planning to make at least two more signings before the window shuts.

