Tottenham looking to make at least two more transfers before the window closes

They have no intention of giving up.

Tottenham have faced their fair share of setbacks in the summer transfer window: Eberechi Eze made the switch to Arsenal, while Morgan Gibbs-White stayed put at Nottingham Forest. But the Spurs are still determined to strengthen their squad.

Details: According to ESPN, the main priority remains the attacking midfielder position. On their shortlist are Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco, Lucas Paquetá from West Ham, and Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

In addition, Tottenham have made an enquiry for Adrien Rabiot, who is on his way out after a locker room dispute. Simultaneously, talks continue regarding Savinho, though the likelihood of a deal remains uncertain.

The number 10 role and a wide player are also high on Tottenham's agenda, but the club is equally considering reinforcement at centre-back. Notably, Marc Guéhi has caught their eye, although the defender himself seems to prefer a move to Liverpool.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Tottenham are considering Paquetá as an option to fill the gap in central midfield following James Maddison's serious injury.