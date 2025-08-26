Tottenham and Aston Villa continue to monitor Paquetá

During the summer transfer window, West Ham hoped to sell their midfielder Lucas Paquetá, who has been cleared in the case regarding allegedly intentional yellow cards. So far, no offers have landed at the Hammers’ camp, but interest certainly remains.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian is attracting attention from both Tottenham and Aston Villa. Paquetá himself is not ruling out a summer move, despite West Ham head coach Graham Potter counting on him to stay with the team.

Tottenham are considering the 27-year-old as an option to fill the midfield gap left by James Maddison’s serious injury and after a failed attempt to sign Eberechi Eze, who chose Arsenal instead. At the same time, the Spurs are well aware of Aston Villa’s interest.

Reminder: Paquetá, who scored four goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, opened his account for the current campaign with a stunning strike against Chelsea last week.