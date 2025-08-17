Paquetá must stay! West Ham head coach not ready to let the Brazilian go

The transfer saga surrounding Lucas Paquetá's future at West Ham is intensifying, and the club's head coach has made his stance crystal clear: the team needs the player.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, West Ham boss Graham Potter has told the Hammers' management that he wants to keep the team's Brazilian midfielder, Lucas Paquetá. The player is a key figure in the attacking setup, and his departure would be a significant blow for the club.

Potter has also spoken directly with Paquetá, as the Brazilian has been seriously considering various career options in recent weeks.

Last season, Lucas Paquetá made 36 appearances in all competitions for West Ham, scoring five goals. His current contract runs until June 2027.



