Lucas Paquetá considers leaving West Ham

Lucas Paquetá has recently had betting-related charges dropped, and now he is contemplating a departure from his current club.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian midfielder is weighing up an exit from West Ham. After a tough 18 months on a personal level, he is ready for a change of scenery and is seeking a new challenge. However, no final decision has been made yet.

It has also been reported that, despite West Ham's support for Michail Antonio following the serious car accident involving the forward, he ultimately did not stay with the Hammers. Nevertheless, the striker remains undeterred and is ready to embark on a new adventure.

Reminder: Leeds, West Ham, and Sunderland are considering a move for Artem Dovbyk. As for the striker himself, his departure from Roma is not out of the question.