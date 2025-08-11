Three English clubs show interest in Roma's Ukrainian striker

Last season, Artem Dovbyk made the switch from Girona to Roma, but now as many as three English clubs are expressing interest in the Ukrainian striker.

Details: According to insider Nicolo Schira, Leeds, West Ham, and Sunderland are all considering a move for Artem Dovbyk. As for the striker himself, a departure from Roma cannot be ruled out.

Earlier reports indicated that the 28-year-old forward was put on the transfer list after the team's head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, was left dissatisfied with his performance during preseason training.

Last season, Artem Dovbyk featured in 44 matches for Roma and netted 17 goals. Transfermarkt currently values Dovbyk at €30 million, and his contract with the club runs until 2029.

