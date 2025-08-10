RU RU ES ES FR FR
Roma searching for midfield reinforcement. Florentino Luís among the options.

The Portuguese holding midfielder could leave Benfica
Transfer news Today, 01:54
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Florentino Luis monitors the situation on the pitch Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Roma, following the arrival of Gasperini, continues to be active in the transfer market to strengthen the squad. One of the coach’s requests is defensive midfielder Florentino Luís.

Details: According to Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, Roma is exploring the market for holding midfielders. Florentino Luís, a Benfica player, is named as one of the potential options.

Romano reports that securing this transfer could prove challenging, as Benfica values the player highly and has no intention of letting him go for a low fee. Additionally, several unnamed Premier League clubs have also shown interest in Florentino.

Last season, Florentino made 45 appearances across all competitions, scored twice, provided one assist, and was a key figure in the Portuguese club’s midfield. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at 22 million euros.

