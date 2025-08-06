RU RU ES ES FR FR
Roma signs Polish wonderkid from Legia

"The Wolves" are relentlessly strengthening their pack.
Football news Today, 08:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jan Ziolkowski in the Legia squad https://x.com/FabrizioRomano

The transfer is just a step away from completion.

Details: According to insider Nicolo Schira on social platform X, AS Roma is set to sign 20-year-old Legia Warsaw center-back Jan Ziółkowski in the coming days.

Reports indicate that the deal will cost the Romans €6 million, with a bonus system included for the Polish club. Ziółkowski has already agreed all personal terms with Roma—now the ball is in Legia’s court.

The agreement between Roma and the player is set to run until 2030.

Ziółkowski is a product of the Legia academy, and this move marks the first major transfer of his career. Last season, he made 28 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with Legia runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €4 million.

Recall: Roma has decided to put Dovbyk up for transfer! The fee has been revealed

