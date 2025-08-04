RU RU ES ES FR FR
Roma puts Dovbyk up for transfer! The price is revealed

It seems the Ukrainian goal machine failed to convince Gasperini.
Artem Dovbik sits on the lawn Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Artem's career in Italy hasn’t taken off as hoped.

Details: According to Il Tempo, 28-year-old Ukraine national team striker and Roma forward Artem Dovbyk has been placed on the transfer list after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left unimpressed by his performance during preseason training.

The "Giallorossi" are reportedly ready to part ways with last season’s top scorer for €32 million. There has already been interest in Dovbyk from Premier League and La Liga clubs, so the Ukrainian could be on the move as early as this summer.

Artem joined Roma last season from Spain’s Girona and netted 17 goals in 44 appearances.

The portal Transfermarkt values Dovbyk at €30 million, and his current contract with the club runs until 2029.

