West Ham set sights on Roma’s top scorer Artem Dovbyk

The Hammers are ready to challenge Besiktas for his signature.

Details: According to Chiesaditotti, a source close to Roma, 28-year-old Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk is on the verge of leaving the club.

It is reported that after Evan Ferguson's impressive debut, the club’s management has decided to let the Ukrainian go if a strong transfer offer comes in.

Previously, there were rumors in the media about interest from Turkish giants Besiktas, but now new information suggests that English side West Ham are ready to join the race for the forward.

At this stage, West Ham have submitted a transfer inquiry regarding Roma’s and Artem’s demands, and after reviewing the responses, the Hammers will be prepared to begin official negotiations.

Artem joined the Giallorossi last season from Spain’s Girona and has netted 17 goals in 44 appearances.

According to Transfermarkt, Dovbyk is valued at €30 million, while his attacking partner is rated at €35 million. This potential transfer swap could become one of the most talked-about moves in Serie A.

