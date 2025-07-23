Official: Evan Ferguson joins Roma! On loan for now...

The transfer has been officially confirmed.

Details: Today, Roma's official X page unveiled their latest signing—20-year-old Brighton centre-forward Evan Ferguson.

Evan moves to Roma on a loan deal, though the agreement includes an option to buy at the end of the loan period. Reports suggest that should the Giallorossi decide to make the move permanent, they'll need to pay €40 million.

Ferguson spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, but things didn't quite click for him there: in 8 appearances, he failed to register a single goal or assist.

According to Transfermarkt, Evan Ferguson's market value stands at €25 million.

Reminder: Roma also strengthened their midfield with the addition of Nil El Aynaoui