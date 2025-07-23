Official: Evan Ferguson joins Roma! On loan for now...
The Wolfpack welcomes a new member.
Football news Today, 04:05Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://www.asroma.com
The transfer has been officially confirmed.
Details: Today, Roma's official X page unveiled their latest signing—20-year-old Brighton centre-forward Evan Ferguson.
Evan moves to Roma on a loan deal, though the agreement includes an option to buy at the end of the loan period. Reports suggest that should the Giallorossi decide to make the move permanent, they'll need to pay €40 million.
Ferguson spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, but things didn't quite click for him there: in 8 appearances, he failed to register a single goal or assist.
According to Transfermarkt, Evan Ferguson's market value stands at €25 million.
Reminder: Roma also strengthened their midfield with the addition of Nil El Aynaoui
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
Zira - : - Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference LeagueZiraHajduk Split11:30
-
-
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference LeagueFCI LevadiaIberia 199912:30
-
-
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference LeagueSilkeborgKA Akureyri13:00
-
-
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions LeagueBrannSalzburg13:00
-
-
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueOlimpija LjubljanaInter Club d'Escaldes14:00
-
-
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueTNSFC Differdange 0314:00
-
-
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions LeagueShelbourneQarabag FK14:45
-
-
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueBuducnost PodgoricaFC Milsami Orhei15:00
-
-
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC AstanaZimbru10:00
-
-
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference LeagueAtletic EscaldesFC Dinamo City10:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:29 "I'm just a dreamer..." Real still hopes to sign William Saliba Boxing News Today, 04:18 Dubois' coach clarifies the situation with the 'party' before the Usyk fight Football news Today, 04:05 Official: Evan Ferguson joins Roma! On loan for now... Lifestyle Today, 04:02 Vinicius shares photos from a spectacular party celebrating his 25th birthday Football news Today, 03:46 Subimendi explains why he only now decided to join Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 03:43 Strange behavior. Zlatan Ibrahimović removes his famous tattoo Football news Today, 03:34 Back to work: Yamal shares new training photo from Barcelona camp Football news Today, 03:16 Unexpected turn. Grealish could move to a top European league Football news Today, 02:47 Former Premier League coach fears Mbeumo may struggle with pressure at Man United Football news Today, 02:12 Financial expert reveals the key factor that could help Crystal Palace win their UEFA appeal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Club Brugge vs Patro Eisden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Football Today Metalist 1925 vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Tennis Today Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025 Football Today Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football 24 july 2025 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025