Roma strengthens squad with midfielder Neil El Aynaoui

Roma continues to bolster its roster ahead of the upcoming season, this time completing the transfer of yet another player.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Neil El Aynaoui will continue his career at Roma. Romano gave his trademark "here we go." The Giallorossi will pay €23 million for the Moroccan midfielder, with an additional €2 million in potential bonuses.

On Saturday, July 19, El Aynaoui will travel to Rome to undergo his medical. He is set to sign a five-year contract with the club.

It has also been reported that Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir will soon officially announce the signing of 30-year-old forward Eldor Shomurodov from Roma and the Uzbekistan national team.

Reminder: The Roman club continues its pursuit of Flamengo's 21-year-old right-back Wesley.