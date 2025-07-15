Never give up! Roma increase their offer for Wesley

Roma’s main target is edging ever closer to the club.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, AS Roma are relentless in their efforts to sign 21-year-old Flamengo right-back Wesley.

It is reported that Roma have already tried to secure the young Brazilian, but his club flatly refused to let go of their defensive leader for €20 million.

The Roman management decided not to give up on strengthening their right flank and have now tabled a renewed offer of €25 million.

At the moment, negotiations between the parties remain tense.

Last season, Wesley played 26 matches, scoring once and providing three assists. The player’s current contract with the club runs until 2028, and Transfermarkt values him at €20 million, placing him among the top five most expensive players in Brazil’s Série A.

Reminder: The bidding war has begun! Roma made a bid for Højlund