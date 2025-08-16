Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 19, 2025, in the opening round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid will host Osasuna at home. Let's take a closer look at the opponents and try to predict the possible outcome.

Match preview

Real Madrid have kicked off the season with high intensity and remain the main favorites for the La Liga title. Under Xabi Alonso, the team combines ball possession with rapid vertical attacks, making full use of the individual brilliance of its star players. Up front, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé are the key threats on the wings, constantly putting pressure on the opposition, while Jude Bellingham remains the central orchestrator, linking the lines and helping to pin opponents back in midfield.

After a packed season and a run to the Club World Cup semifinals—where they lost to PSG (4-0)—Real Madrid had a short training camp, playing just one friendly against Austria's Swarovski (4-0). The current manager saw this as sufficient preparation for the team.

Osasuna traditionally build their game around disciplined defending and swift counterattacks. Under Alessio Lisci, the team focuses on compactness and physical strength in duels. In attack, their main hope is Ante Budimir, a true threat inside the box who can capitalize on even the smallest defensive errors. Midfielder Moi Gómez is also worth highlighting as the creative force in the center of the park. Last season, Osasuna frequently took points off stronger opponents, including against Real Madrid, thanks to smart tactics and relentless commitment from the players.

During the off-season, Osasuna played six matches: three defeats, two draws, and one win. The team scheduled intense friendlies to better prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Militão, Tchouaméni, Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, Valverde, Güler, García F, Vinícius Júnior, Mbappé, García G.

Osasuna: Herrera, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz, Torro, Moncayola, Rosier, Breton, García, Oroz, Budimir

Match facts and head-to-head

Osasuna have conceded in seven of their last eight matches

Real Madrid have won four of their last five games

In the last five head-to-head meetings, Real Madrid have won four times and drawn once

Prediction

I believe Real Madrid will kick off the season with a convincing victory in front of their home fans. The team has strengthened significantly, refreshed every line, and is ready to challenge for the title this season. My prediction: Asian handicap on Real Madrid (-1.5) at 1.73.