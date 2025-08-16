RU RU ES ES FR FR
Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025

Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 18, 2025

Kenley Ward
Audace Cerignola vs Verona prediction Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Audace Cerignola
18 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy
Verona
Verona Verona Schedule Verona News Verona Transfers
On August 18, 2025, the Coppa Italia will feature a showdown between Audace and Verona.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Audace and Verona have never met in an official match before – this will be their first ever encounter.
  • For Audace, facing a Serie A club is a historic event and a real chance to make a name for themselves.
  • In the previous round, Audace defeated Avellino 1-0.
  • Audace play in Serie C, while Verona compete in Serie A.
  • Verona boasts a rich cup history: the club reached the Coppa Italia final back in 1983.

Match preview:

For the hosts, this is a golden opportunity to test themselves against Serie A opposition and perhaps pull off a major upset. Audace are expected to play defensively, hoping to capitalize on rare counterattacks and relying on discipline and fighting spirit. Verona, with their stronger squad and top-flight experience, come into the match as clear favorites. For the Gialloblù, this is a chance to advance confidently and build momentum ahead of the new season, so the visitors are expected to dominate from the opening whistle. Still, cup ties often produce surprises, so Verona would be wise not to underestimate Audace.

Probable lineups:

  • Audace: Greco, Vicentin, Martinelli, Ligi, Dorazio, Coccia, Cretella, Bianchini, Russo, Emmausso, Cuppone.
  • Verona: Montipò, Giovanni, Rocha Livramento, Berned, Valentini, Ebosse, Nunez, Serdar, Suslov, Frese, Çachua.

Audace vs Verona prediction:

Even with the significant gulf in class between the two sides, I expect the hosts to show plenty of grit against the superior opposition. Still, quality usually tells – Verona are firm favorites and shouldn’t face major problems. My prediction: over 2.5 goals in the match (odds 1.6).

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
