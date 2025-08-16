For the hosts, this is a golden opportunity to test themselves against Serie A opposition and perhaps pull off a major upset. Audace are expected to play defensively, hoping to capitalize on rare counterattacks and relying on discipline and fighting spirit. Verona, with their stronger squad and top-flight experience, come into the match as clear favorites. For the Gialloblù, this is a chance to advance confidently and build momentum ahead of the new season, so the visitors are expected to dominate from the opening whistle. Still, cup ties often produce surprises, so Verona would be wise not to underestimate Audace.

Probable lineups:

Audace: Greco, Vicentin, Martinelli, Ligi, Dorazio, Coccia, Cretella, Bianchini, Russo, Emmausso, Cuppone.

Verona: Montipò, Giovanni, Rocha Livramento, Berned, Valentini, Ebosse, Nunez, Serdar, Suslov, Frese, Çachua.

Audace vs Verona prediction: