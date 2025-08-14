Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.81 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Saturday, the iconic Mestalla stadium in Valencia will be the stage for the opening round of La Liga, as the local side Valencia welcomes Real Sociedad. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this intriguing clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last season, the Bats got off to a disastrous start, recording just two wins in their first 19 fixtures. However, the arrival of Carlos Corberán revitalized the team: in the second half of the campaign, Valencia racked up nine victories and suffered defeat only four times. Despite the turnaround, defensive frailties persisted, conceding 54 goals— their worst record in the past eight years.

This summer, the squad lost several key players, including defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Yarek Gasiorowski, as well as goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who returned to Liverpool. Nevertheless, Valencia looked competitive in pre-season, winning two out of five friendlies and showcasing an improved attacking game.

San Sebastián’s side finished 11th last season, edging past Valencia only on additional indicators. After a decent start, the team collapsed at the finish: just one win in their last eight matches, and six of those without scoring a single goal. Poor goal-scoring form (35 goals all season) proved the main stumbling block in their European ambitions.

During the summer, Real Sociedad changed managers—Sergio Francisco, previously in charge of the reserves, took over. The signing of Gonçalo Guedes is expected to boost the attack, but the departure of holding midfielder Martín Zubimendi to Arsenal has left a notable gap in midfield. Pre-season yielded no wins, further fueling doubts about the squad’s readiness for the La Liga kickoff.

Probable lineups

Valencia : Stole Dimitrievski – César Tárrega, José Luis Gayà, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier – Javi Guerra, André Almeida, Pepelu – Diego López, Hugo Duro, Sergi Canós.

: Stole Dimitrievski – César Tárrega, José Luis Gayà, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier – Javi Guerra, André Almeida, Pepelu – Diego López, Hugo Duro, Sergi Canós. Real Sociedad: Alejandro Remiro – Hamari Traoré, Javi López, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo – Luka Sučić, Pablo Marín Tejada, Brais Méndez – Ander Barrenetxea, Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last 8 away league games against Valencia, Real Sociedad have managed just 1 victory.

Valencia have avoided defeat in 11 of their last 13 La Liga matches.

Real Sociedad enter the season opener on a three-game losing streak in the league, all without scoring a goal.

Prediction

Valencia’s current form and home record make them deserved favourites. Since their winter transformation, the team has become more organized and consistently effective in attack. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad continue to struggle offensively and have historically found Mestalla a tough place to play. Our bet: “Valencia to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.81.