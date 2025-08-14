Prediction on game Win Barcelona Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday at the Son Moix Stadium in Palma, the La Liga season kicks off for Mallorca and reigning Spanish champions Barcelona. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid chances for success.

Match preview

Mallorca had a solid campaign last season, spending much of it in contention for European spots. However, a poor finish—with just one win in their final seven matches—saw them drop to 10th place overall. Their hallmark was a reliable defense (44 goals conceded), but a lackluster attack (35 goals scored) held them back from climbing higher.

Over the summer, the club opted against a major overhaul, making only targeted changes. The standout signing was midfielder Pablo Torre from... Barcelona. Still, the minimally refreshed attack could become a problem right from the start of the season, especially in games against top-tier opponents.

Under Hans Flick, Barcelona reclaimed the Spanish title, amassing 88 points and surpassing the 100-goal mark for the season—something they hadn’t done in eight years. Their away form was particularly impressive: 50 goals on the road and a seven-match winning streak in La Liga. With those numbers, the Blaugrana enter the new season as favorites not just for this match, but for the entire competition.

Summer transfers were few but high-profile—Marcus Rashford and goalkeeper Joan Garcia boosted the squad’s competition. Notable departures include Inigo Martinez and Pau Victor, as well as an injury to Ter Stegen, which means Wojciech Szczesny will take his place in goal. Despite these changes, the team’s attacking power and chemistry should ensure an aggressive start.

Probable lineups

Mallorca : Dominik Greif – Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Mateu Morey, Johan Mojica, Pablo Maffeo – Sergi Darder, Daniel Rodriguez, Samu Costa, Omar Mascarell – Vedat Muriqi.

: Dominik Greif – Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo, Mateu Morey, Johan Mojica, Pablo Maffeo – Sergi Darder, Daniel Rodriguez, Samu Costa, Omar Mascarell – Vedat Muriqi. Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny – Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez – Dani Olmo, Pedri, Gavi – Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha Dias.

Match facts and head-to-head

Barcelona have not lost to Mallorca in La Liga since 2009, recording 14 wins and 1 draw in their last 15 encounters.

The Catalans have won their last 7 away matches in La Liga with a combined score of 18:4.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in 14 of their last 18 games.

Prediction

Mallorca are capable of causing problems with their compact defense, but Barcelona’s superior class and red-hot away form look decisive. Given the head-to-head stats and the visitors’ attacking arsenal, a Catalan victory seems the most likely outcome. Our pick: “Barcelona to win” at odds of 1.60.