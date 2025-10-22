Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction and H2H — 24 October 2025
On October 24, 2025, at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, the second round of the Australian A-League will see Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne Victory. Let's take a closer look at the goal market for this clash.
Match preview
The A-League has just kicked off, and in the opening round, Newcastle Jets suffered a 2-3 defeat against Central Coast Mariners. It was a dramatic finish: Newcastle Jets missed a penalty in the 90+7th minute, and just a minute later conceded a goal, turning a possible win into a heartbreaking loss.
Last season, Newcastle finished 9th, which was a decent result, but this year the team is determined to improve. It's worth noting that the club is putting its faith in homegrown talent—there wasn’t a single foreign player in their starting lineup last round.
Melbourne Victory, meanwhile, played a far less entertaining opener, finishing 0-0 against Auckland. But the scoreline didn’t tell the whole story: both Melbourne Victory and Auckland created good chances, but neither side managed to convert.
Last season, Melbourne finished fifth with 43 points, securing a spot in the playoffs. They made it all the way to the final, but narrowly lost to Melbourne City in the derby.
Key facts and head-to-head
- Newcastle Jets have conceded goals in three consecutive matches.
- Over 2 goals have been scored in each of Newcastle’s last six matches.
- Melbourne Victory are winless in their last three official games.
- In the last ten meetings between these teams, it’s been perfectly balanced—each side has won four times, with two draws.
Probable lineups
- Newcastle Jets: Delianov - Aquilina, Cooper, Šušnjar, Wilmering - Bayliss, Burgess, Badolato - Fryer, Bertoncello, Gibson
- Melbourne Victory: Duncan - Inserra, Esposito, Lachlan, Davidson - Stella, Valadon, Genreau - Clarismario, Jelacic, Vergos
Prediction
I’m expecting an open, high-scoring encounter. Both teams tend to find the net, and Melbourne Victory’s goalless opener looked more like a fluke than a trend. My prediction: over 2.5 goals.