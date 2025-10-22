Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.45 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 24, 2025, at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, the second round of the Australian A-League will see Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne Victory. Let's take a closer look at the goal market for this clash.

Match preview

The A-League has just kicked off, and in the opening round, Newcastle Jets suffered a 2-3 defeat against Central Coast Mariners. It was a dramatic finish: Newcastle Jets missed a penalty in the 90+7th minute, and just a minute later conceded a goal, turning a possible win into a heartbreaking loss.

Last season, Newcastle finished 9th, which was a decent result, but this year the team is determined to improve. It's worth noting that the club is putting its faith in homegrown talent—there wasn’t a single foreign player in their starting lineup last round.

Melbourne Victory, meanwhile, played a far less entertaining opener, finishing 0-0 against Auckland. But the scoreline didn’t tell the whole story: both Melbourne Victory and Auckland created good chances, but neither side managed to convert.

Last season, Melbourne finished fifth with 43 points, securing a spot in the playoffs. They made it all the way to the final, but narrowly lost to Melbourne City in the derby.

Key facts and head-to-head

Newcastle Jets have conceded goals in three consecutive matches.

Over 2 goals have been scored in each of Newcastle’s last six matches.

Melbourne Victory are winless in their last three official games.

In the last ten meetings between these teams, it’s been perfectly balanced—each side has won four times, with two draws.

Probable lineups

Newcastle Jets: Delianov - Aquilina, Cooper, Šušnjar, Wilmering - Bayliss, Burgess, Badolato - Fryer, Bertoncello, Gibson

Melbourne Victory: Duncan - Inserra, Esposito, Lachlan, Davidson - Stella, Valadon, Genreau - Clarismario, Jelacic, Vergos

Prediction

I’m expecting an open, high-scoring encounter. Both teams tend to find the net, and Melbourne Victory’s goalless opener looked more like a fluke than a trend. My prediction: over 2.5 goals.