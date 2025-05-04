They waited 13 months for this! Mount scores his first goal of the season for Manchester United
Football news Today, 09:29Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/UnitedStandMUFC
In Matchweek 35 of the English Premier League, Manchester United are on the road in London. For the clash against Brentford, Ruben Amorim fielded the youngest starting lineup in the club’s Premier League history.
In the 14th minute, it was the experience of some of the Red Devils’ veterans that made the difference, as Mason Mount latched onto Garnacho’s pass to open the scoring—netting his first goal of the current campaign.
This season, the Englishman has missed many matches due to injury, making just 22 appearances across all competitions. Notably, before tonight, Mount had only scored once in a United shirt. Remarkably, his previous goal for the Mancunians also came against Brentford, back in March last year.
Brighton 1 - 1 Newcastle Today, 09:00 English Premier LeagueBrightonNewcastle90’ + 7
1
1
Nantes 0 - 1 Angers Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 FranceNantesAngers90’ + 6
0
1
Augsburg 0 - 3 Holstein Kiel Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyAugsburgHolstein Kiel69’
0
3
Sevilla 1 - 1 Leganes Today, 10:15 LaLiga SpainSevillaLeganes39’
1
1
Auxerre - : - Le Havre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 FranceAuxerreLe Havre11:15
-
-
Brest - : - Montpellier Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 FranceBrestMontpellier11:15
-
-
Lyon - : - Lens Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 FranceLyonLens11:15
-
-
Chelsea - : - Liverpool Today, 11:30 English Premier LeagueChelseaLiverpool11:30
-
-
Freiburg - : - Bayer Leverkusen Today, 11:30 Bundesliga GermanyFreiburgBayer Leverkusen11:30
-
-
Roma - : - Fiorentina Today, 12:00 Serie A ItalyRomaFiorentina12:00
-
-
