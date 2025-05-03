RU RU ES ES FR FR
Serious competition. Manchester United enters the race for Jonathan Tah

Serious competition. Manchester United enters the race for Jonathan Tah

Football news Today, 13:15
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Serious competition. Manchester United enters the race for Jonathan Tah Photo: football-espana.net

Manchester United has thrown its hat into the ring for the signing of Jonathan Tah. The English giants are set to challenge Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich for the defender's signature.

The coming weeks promise to be decisive for the 29-year-old center-back. The German international has made it clear he will not extend his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, which expires on June 30, and is preparing to join a new club as a free agent. This has drawn the attention of Europe's elite.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have already opened negotiations, hoping to seize the opportunity. But in a surprising twist, Manchester United has joined the chase, and according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the English club has already held talks with the player's representatives and is highly interested in securing the transfer.

For now, Tah has not given his final approval to any club, and while Barcelona remains the favorite, the situation is far from settled.

