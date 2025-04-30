Bayern aims to snatch Jonathan Tah from under Barcelona’s nose
Football news Today, 05:08Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Pau Barrena/Getty Images
Bayer Leverkusen’s central defender and captain, Jonathan Tah, is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, and a new career opportunity has emerged for him.
Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona had previously been the frontrunner to sign Tah, but negotiations—which have been ongoing since December—have stalled somewhat.
Bayern Munich is now looking to take advantage of the situation, having shown interest in the 29-year-old centre-back as far back as last summer.
However, Jonathan Tah has other options for his next destination as well.
Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Bayern’s central defender Eric Dier will leave the club this summer to join Monaco.
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipStellenboschChippa United13:30
-
-
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay Today, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipMamelodi SundownsRichards Bay13:30
-
-
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United Today, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United13:30
-
-
Barcelona - : - Inter Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueBarcelonaInter15:00
-
-
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaAtletico TucumanIndependiente20:00
-
-
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier LeagueNottingham ForestBrentford14:30
-
-
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa LeagueAthletic ClubManchester United15:00
-
-
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueDjurgaardenChelsea15:00
-
-
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa LeagueTottenhamBodoe/Glimt15:00
-
-
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference LeagueReal BetisFiorentina15:00
-
-
