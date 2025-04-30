Bayern aims to snatch Jonathan Tah from under Barcelona’s nose

Bayer Leverkusen’s central defender and captain, Jonathan Tah, is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season, and a new career opportunity has emerged for him.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona had previously been the frontrunner to sign Tah, but negotiations—which have been ongoing since December—have stalled somewhat.

Bayern Munich is now looking to take advantage of the situation, having shown interest in the 29-year-old centre-back as far back as last summer.

However, Jonathan Tah has other options for his next destination as well.

Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Bayern’s central defender Eric Dier will leave the club this summer to join Monaco.