Eric Dier to leave Bayern and join Monaco in the summer

English central defender Eric Dier has decided to leave Germany and continue his career in France.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Eric Dier will join Monaco in the summer of 2025. The parties have already reached an agreement. The Englishman's contract is set until June 2027 with an option for extension.

Incidentally, legendary German midfielder Thomas Müller announced his departure from Bayern Munich, and several clubs have expressed interest in signing him. Among them is MLS club Cincinnati. However, Thomas Müller has declined this offer.

Reminder: Another central defender, Kim Min-jae, is considering leaving Bayern Munich as early as the summer of 2025 if a suitable offer comes in.