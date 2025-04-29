Eric Dier to leave Bayern and join Monaco in the summer
Football news Today, 13:32Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
English central defender Eric Dier has decided to leave Germany and continue his career in France.
Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Eric Dier will join Monaco in the summer of 2025. The parties have already reached an agreement. The Englishman's contract is set until June 2027 with an option for extension.
Incidentally, legendary German midfielder Thomas Müller announced his departure from Bayern Munich, and several clubs have expressed interest in signing him. Among them is MLS club Cincinnati. However, Thomas Müller has declined this offer.
Reminder: Another central defender, Kim Min-jae, is considering leaving Bayern Munich as early as the summer of 2025 if a suitable offer comes in.
Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Monaco
Popular news
Football news Today, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueArsenalParis Saint-Germain15:00
-
-
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaClub Atletico PlatenseTalleres18:00
-
-
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaNewell's Old BoysHuracan18:00
-
-
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipStellenboschChippa United13:30
-
-
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipMamelodi SundownsRichards Bay13:30
-
-
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United13:30
-
-
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions LeagueBarcelonaInter15:00
-
-
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaAtletico TucumanIndependiente20:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:40 After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals! Football news Today, 13:32 Eric Dier to leave Bayern and join Monaco in the summer Football news Today, 13:04 Revolutionary changes. Brazil to wear red kits at the 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 12:41 Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat Football news Today, 12:15 Barcelona vs Inter: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 30, 2025 Boxing News Today, 11:43 Usyk cleverly trolls Dubois and asks him to sign a photo of a low blow Football news Today, 11:17 "Surgery was inevitable." Rüdiger addresses fans after surgical procedure Football news Today, 10:51 There are no agreements between Manchester United and Gyökeres Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Victor Osimhen's girlfriend and their daughter went on vacation to Dubai without him Football news Today, 10:24 A tough opponent. PSG has played Arsenal most frequently without a single victory
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Football Today Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Football Today Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Basketball 30 apr 2025 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025