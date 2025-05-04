Kevin Schade is the player of the matchday in the EPL according to Dailysports
On Sunday, May 4, as part of Matchday 35 in the English Premier League, four matches took place. The London derby between West Ham and Tottenham ended in a draw, Newcastle avoided defeat against Brighton, and Chelsea took care of Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
But the most thrilling encounter was between Brentford and Manchester United. The teams put on a show for the fans, netting a total of seven goals, with the "Bees" securing a dramatic 4-3 victory.
The main hero of the match was Kevin Schade, whom the Dailysports editorial team named as the standout figure of the matchday. The German forward bagged a brace, with both of his goals coming from headers.
Remarkably, the 23-year-old scored in his second consecutive game, helping his team collect six points. This season, Schade has already tallied 11 goals and 3 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.