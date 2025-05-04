110 days of silence. Palmer scores for the first time in 18 matches

London's Chelsea secured a crucial victory in Matchday 35 of the English Premier League. On home turf, the Blues defeated Liverpool, who had already clinched the league title.

Enzo Maresca's men fully deserved these three points, looking sharper than their rivals throughout the contest. The score was opened as early as the third minute, with Enzo Fernandez netting the team's quickest goal at Stamford Bridge since 2017.

Notably, the final score was sealed by Cole Palmer, who converted a penalty deep into stoppage time. For the 22-year-old Englishman, this was his first goal since January 14—ending a scoring drought that lasted a staggering 18 matches.

It's also worth noting that this was Chelsea's first Premier League win over Liverpool in four years. The Reds became only the fourth team in history to lose their first league match after being crowned champions.

4 - Liverpool are only the fourth team to lose their first league game after they were crowned Premier League champions, after Arsenal in 1997-98 (vs Liverpool), Chelsea in 2005-06 (vs Blackburn), and the Reds themselves in 2019-20 (vs Manchester City). Hungover. pic.twitter.com/GulROlAduc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 4, 2025

With three rounds left in the season, the London club sits fifth in the table and still harbors a solid chance of qualifying for the Champions League.