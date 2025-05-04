RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news 110 days of silence. Palmer scores for the first time in 18 matches

110 days of silence. Palmer scores for the first time in 18 matches

Football news Today, 14:05
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
110 days of silence. Palmer scores for the first time in 18 matches Photo: x.com/ColePalmer_0

London's Chelsea secured a crucial victory in Matchday 35 of the English Premier League. On home turf, the Blues defeated Liverpool, who had already clinched the league title.

Enzo Maresca's men fully deserved these three points, looking sharper than their rivals throughout the contest. The score was opened as early as the third minute, with Enzo Fernandez netting the team's quickest goal at Stamford Bridge since 2017.

Notably, the final score was sealed by Cole Palmer, who converted a penalty deep into stoppage time. For the 22-year-old Englishman, this was his first goal since January 14—ending a scoring drought that lasted a staggering 18 matches.

It's also worth noting that this was Chelsea's first Premier League win over Liverpool in four years. The Reds became only the fourth team in history to lose their first league match after being crowned champions.

With three rounds left in the season, the London club sits fifth in the table and still harbors a solid chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Liverpool English Premier League
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:12 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Schedule, results and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Mainz 05 1 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt Today, 13:30 Bundesliga Germany
Mainz 05
1
Eintracht Frankfurt
1
77’
Gimnasia LP 0 - 0 Club Atletico Platense Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Gimnasia LP
0
Club Atletico Platense
0
42’
San Martin San Juan 0 - 1 Aldosivi Today, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
San Martin San Juan
0
Aldosivi
1
43’
Lille 0 - 0 Marseille Today, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Lille
0
Marseille
0
27’
Bologna 0 - 1 Juventus Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Bologna
0
Juventus
1
27’
Real Sociedad 0 - 0 Athletic Club Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Real Sociedad
0
Athletic Club
0
11’
New York City FC - : - FC Cincinnati Today, 15:00 MLS USA
New York City FC
-
FC Cincinnati
-
15:00
Tigre - : - Boca Juniors Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Tigre
-
Boca Juniors
-
17:00
Sporting Kansas City - : - LA Galaxy Today, 19:00 MLS USA
Sporting Kansas City
-
LA Galaxy
-
19:00
River Plate - : - Velez Sarsfield Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
Velez Sarsfield
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:02 Kevin Schade is the player of the matchday in the EPL according to Dailysports Basketball news Today, 14:50 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 14:30 Replacement for De Bruyne. Manchester City targets Morgan Gibbs-White Football news Today, 14:09 Orlando Pirates prepare to welcome a new number 11 to the team Football news Today, 14:05 110 days of silence. Palmer scores for the first time in 18 matches Football news Today, 13:26 First trophy for Kane! Bayern clinch German title ahead of schedule Football news Today, 13:12 Lebo Mothiba reveals his struggles to get time with Mamelodi Sundowns! Football news Today, 13:12 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations. Schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:02 Liverpool agree to let Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup Football news Today, 12:23 The slump continues. Manchester United matches 10-year-old anti-record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Tigre vs Boca Juniors, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Tigre vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the game on May 5, 2025 Football Today River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today River Plate vs Vélez Sarsfield prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 4, 2025 Basketball Today Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 5, 2025 game Football Today Monterrey vs Pumas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Petrojet vs Ceramica Cleopatra: Will Petrojet break their losing streak? Football 05 may 2025 National Bank of Egypt vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 5, 2025 Football 05 may 2025 Kasimpasa vs Trabzonspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores